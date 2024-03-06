AIFB quits DMK-led INDIA bloc, joins AIADMK front

CHENNAI: "At the national level, our party is still in INDIA bloc. But in the state, we have decided to go with the AIADMK front," said Kathiravan after calling on AIADMK general secretary K Palaniswami at the latter’s camp office.

Justifying the state committee's decision as there was no response from the DMK that heading the INDIA bloc here, the former MLA said, "On the otherhand, the leaders of the AIADMK repeatedly approached us and compelled me to join their alliance for the LS. Hence, we decided go with the AIADMK."

AIFB sought one seat, he said, adding, "We have asked AIADMK to allocate either Theni or Ramanathapuram seat. Our first priority is Theni constituency."

The national leadership of the party would agree with the state unit's decision. The talk on seat sharing with AIADMK would be handled by senior leaders of the party in the coming days, he further said.