AICC likely to purge pro-DMK leaders who 'derailed' poll work

Sources said the committee collected complaints, suggestions and field-level feedback from district leaders and party functionaries across the State. The findings reportedly indicate that several district-level office bearers did not actively participate in electioneering and, in some cases, allegedly coordinated with the DMK, adversely affecting Congress campaign efforts.

Party sources further said that some Congress leaders continue to maintain close coordination with the DMK despite the party's alliance with TVK. Newly appointed TNCC president B Manickam Tagore has been a strong critic of the DMK. His stamp is clearly visible in the report compiled by the panel.

According to sources, the report is expected to recommend organisational changes, and some district-level leaders and functionaries perceived to be supportive of the DMK could face action or be removed from key party positions as part of efforts to realign the State unit with the Congress leadership's current political strategy.