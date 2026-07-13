AICC likely to purge pro-DMK leaders who 'derailed' poll work

CHENNAI: The fact-finding team appointed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on the Assembly poll outcome has reportedly found that several district-level functionaries failed to actively campaign during the recent Assembly elections and allegedly cut a deal with the DMK, thereby affecting the party's electoral prospects.
TNCC sources claim that the top brass is inclined to curb the influence of DMK-aligned leaders within the Tamil Nadu unit, which would also ensure a smooth sail with the new ally TVK.
The Congress fact-finding committee, constituted to probe allegations of irregularities and assess the party's poor performance in the recent Assembly elections, has concluded its inquiry and is set to submit its report to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on July 16 and 17.
The Congress contested 28 seats in the Assembly elections but managed to win only five constituencies. Following the disappointing performance, the AICC constituted a fact-finding committee led by former MP K Jayakumar to examine complaints, gather feedback from party functionaries and district leaders, and assess the reasons behind the electoral setback.
The issue gained attention after former TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai criticised Chief Minister Vijay's speech in the Assembly, creating unease within the Congress-TVK alliance. According to party sources, the Congress leadership has since been keen to address the continued influence of leaders perceived to be aligned with the DMK.
Sources said the committee collected complaints, suggestions and field-level feedback from district leaders and party functionaries across the State. The findings reportedly indicate that several district-level office bearers did not actively participate in electioneering and, in some cases, allegedly coordinated with the DMK, adversely affecting Congress campaign efforts.
Party sources further said that some Congress leaders continue to maintain close coordination with the DMK despite the party's alliance with TVK. Newly appointed TNCC president B Manickam Tagore has been a strong critic of the DMK. His stamp is clearly visible in the report compiled by the panel.
According to sources, the report is expected to recommend organisational changes, and some district-level leaders and functionaries perceived to be supportive of the DMK could face action or be removed from key party positions as part of efforts to realign the State unit with the Congress leadership's current political strategy.