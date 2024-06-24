AIADMK's state-wide protest over hooch tragedy today, Edappadi to lead agitation in front of Kallakurichi collectorate

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will lead a protest in front of the Kallakurichi Collectorate today as part of the party's state-wide demonstration, demanding Chief Minister MK Stalin to step down over the hooch tragedy, which has claimed over 55 lives in the last six days. More than 80 people are still undergoing treatment in JIPMER, Puducherry, and government hospitals in Villupuram and Salem districts.



The protests, which would be held in all district headquarters, will condemn the ruling DMK for failing to prevent the sale of illicit arrack in the state.

“A massive protest will be organised on June 24 at 10 am to demand that Chief Minister M K Stalin take moral responsibility for the Kallakurichi spurious liquor incident which claimed several lives, and resign,” Palaniswami had said in a statement.

The protest is being held to also prompt the state government to take appropriate measures to prevent hooch tragedies in Tamil Nadu, he said and urged his party cadres to participate in the agitation in large numbers.

Former minister and senior AIADMK leader C V Shanmugam will also participate in the protest along with Palaniswami in Kallakurichi while senior leaders Natham R Viswanathan, Dindigul C Srinivasan, S P Velumani, P Thangamani, and R B Udhayakumar alongside district secretaries will agitate in front of the collectorate in their respective districts.

In Chennai, former fisheries minister D Jayakumar is expected to stage a protest along with party cadres in front of the Collectorate.

Palaniswami along with his party legislators have been demanding state Assembly Speaker M Appavu to permit them to debate the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy in the House. They staged a protest in the assembly on the first and second day of the ongoing assembly session, which commenced on June 20. On the first day, they were forcibly evicted from the House when they raised slogans demanding to adjourn the Question hour for a debate on the hooch tragedy.

(With online desk inputs)