AIADMK women protest against Ponmudy in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Women wing members of the AIADMK staged a protest in three locations in Tiruchy on Tuesday against the recent derogatory comments by State Minister K Ponmudy and sought his arrest and removal from the cabinet.

AIADMK members staged protests at Othakadai in Tiruchy City, Pettavaithalai and Pullambadi and the members who carried the placards with the slogans against the minister and the DMK party demanded government remove him from the post. They claimed that spitting derogatory comments against the women was the habit of the DMK cadre, irrespective of the post they hold.

They stressed that everyone, including the Madras High Court, women’s organisations and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, had condemned the remarks and demanded the arrest of the minister but the state government, particularly the Chief Minister MK Stalin is maintaining an unusual silence and no FIR has so far been registered against him. Former Minister M Pranjothi, S Valarmathi, Sivapathi and others took part in the protest.