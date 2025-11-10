AIADMK will change tune on Vijay: TTV Dhinakaran

CHENNAI: AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Monday ruled out the possibility of rejoining the BJP-led alliance, stating that there had been no communication from the party’s national leadership.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Dhinakaran said the BJP had consistently projected AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami as its Chief Ministerial candidate. “It is only Annamalai who kept calling us to rejoin the alliance,” he said.

He added that after the TVK ruled out an electoral tie-up, the AIADMK was likely to be more critical of actor Vijay in the coming days than of the DMK. Dhinakaran said the AIADMK’s attempt to draw Vijay closer by citing the electoral performance of Telugu actors Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi had failed.

Responding to questions about his claims of documents cleared after Jayalalithaa’s death, he clarified that they related only to party functionaries and not to government records.

Commenting on political developments since Jayalalithaa’s demise, Dhinakaran said that O Panneerselvam might have become Chief Minister again within a week if he had not launched the Dharma Yudham.

On former minister KA Sengottaiyan, he said his political course would become clear within three months. Dhinakaran also stated that no decision had been made on an alliance with the TVK and that his focus in the upcoming elections was to defeat what he described as “betrayal.”