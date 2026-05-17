EPS unwilling to budge, AIADMK rift likely to reach courts soon

Apparently, knowing of the plans, EPS has learnt to be reluctant to call the meeting.

According to party sources, the Shanmugam-Velumani camp has begun collecting signatures from general council members in support of convening the meeting. The AIADMK has more than 2,500 general council members, and party rules mandate that the general council must be convened if one-fifth of the members submit a request to the general secretary.