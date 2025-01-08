AIADMK unsure on contesting Erode East bypoll, EPS to decide after dist secy meeting on Jan 11

CHENNAI: Even as Erode East is set to witness yet another bypoll, AIADMK remains uncertain about contesting.

While the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance is eager to maintain its winning streak and assert its dominance on the electoral front ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls, the principal opposition party, which lost the last general election in the seat by a margin of 66,233 votes, is left in no man's land as of now.

Senior AIADMK party leaders merely state that party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will make an announcement on contesting the bypoll after the district secretaries' meeting scheduled for January 11 at the party headquarters in Chennai. A senior leader from the western region, who is close to Palaniswami, also confirmed that the decision would be made at the district secretaries' meeting on January 11. "Nominations for constituency opens on January 11 and will remain so until January 17. So we have sufficient time to decide," the leader said.

They recalled the embarrassment over the party's decision to stay away from the Vikravandi assembly seat in July last year. It drew flak from party cadre and sympathizers for walking out of the contest. Sources said that party men do not want to repeat the “mistake" ahead of the crucial 2026 Assembly elections.

Some functionaries from the western belt, considered AIADMK's stronghold, have expressed the opinion that the party should field a strong candidate and contest with all its force to demonstrate its political strength. Even if Congress fields a candidate, the contest is expected to be with arch-rival DMK, who will call all the shots in the constituency. "It is a by-election, and we all know that the ruling party and its alliance will have the upper hand. However, the AIADMK should not focus solely on the outcome. We must field our best candidate and campaign fiercely, giving a tough fight to the DMK," said an AIADMK MLA from the region.

However, senior leaders and former ministers remain divided on a final call over the issue, calling it too early to comment. "The party leadership will make the final decision," said former minister D Jayakumar. The party spokesperson added that the ruling DMK would likely use all its resources to secure a "dubious victory" through illegal means and the misuse of government machinery.