AIADMK under ungrateful leaders who forget MGR, Jayalalithaa's sacrifices, says Sengottaiyan

COIMBATORE: Expelled AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan on Sunday said that party founder MG Ramachandran and supremo J Jayalalithaa were leaders known for their forgiving nature, in a veiled dig at present general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami, who had axed him from the party.

Speaking to media persons in Gobichettipalayam in Erode, the expelled AIADMK leader said the sacrifices and dedication of both MGR and Jayalalithaa nurtured the party.

“They led the party with compassion and forgiveness. These qualities continue to inspire the party even now. But, of late, many people have forgotten the gratitude they owe to this movement,” he said, taking a dig at Palaniswami.

Reaffirming his long-standing service to the public, Sengottaiyan said he is not a prince and has been leading a simple life. “Those who toil for the party can never be stopped,” he said.

Recalling the personal sacrifices of yesteryear leaders of the party, Sengottaiyan said that Jayalalithaa sold her jewels in 1989 to help the party.