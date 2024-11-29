AIADMK to stage hunger protest on Dec 3 against Tiruppur tax hike

CHENNAI: The AIADMK leadership announced a token fast on December 3 in front of the Tiruppur Corporation office, demanding that the urban local body reverse its decision to hike property and various other taxes, as well as fix an 18% GST on the rental of commercial establishments. The hunger protest would also condemn the "anti-people" DMK regime for backing the Tiruppur Corporation’s decision to hike the taxes and for the arrest of AIADMK councillors who were protesting in a democratic manner against the tax hikes.

The AIADMK councillors, along with party functionaries, would participate in the hunger protest between 9 am and 5 pm on December 3. Former minister and Tiruppur (Urban) district secretary Pollachi V. Jayaraman and senior party functionaries, including Udumalai K Radhakrishnan, M S M Anandan, and Tiruppur C Sivasamy from the district unit, would participate in the protest to register their strong opposition, General Secretary of AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami said in a statement.

Palaniswami appealed to the office bearers of the merchant association, traders, and the public in Tiruppur to participate in large numbers to register their protest against the present dispensation and its anti-people policies.