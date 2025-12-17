AIADMK to skip Anbumani's quota stir; tongues wag

CHENNAI: In a move that has sparked speculation, the AIADMK has decided to stay away from a protest called by the Anbumani faction of the PMK against the ruling DMK on December 17, seeking a caste survey to protect the 69 per cent reservation and internal quota for the Vanniyar community under the MBC category.

This decision is seen as a setback for Anbumani as he had invited all but the lead opposition party's arch-rival, DMK. Despite Anbumani faction leader advocate K Balu personally handing over the invitation to former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, the party has chosen play safe amid the feud between father and son within PMK.

The fact that the PMK had switched to the BJP-led front in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, after aligning with the AIADMK-led alliance in the 2021 state Assembly polls, is not being missed over this decision to skip the meeting.

This is considered a first setback for the Anbumani-led PMK in what is seen as a future move towards joining the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the State. AIADMK insiders say that the decision to skip the protest organised by Anbumani’s faction is seen as a calculated political move, not to offend the father, PMK founder S Ramadoss. Palaniswami may wait for the factional feud within the PMK to settle before opening up on alliance talks, even though Anbumani has made his anti-DMK stance clear.

Political observers also say the AIADMK’s stand appears to signal a tacit support for party founder S Ramadoss, who is claiming ownership of the party. It has also fuelled speculation whether EPS prefers only a Ramadoss-led PMK, or a unified party in which son and dad settle the issue.

With Assembly elections fast approaching, the PMK's leadership tussle has murkied the electoral waters, making it difficult for the NDA to rope in more allies to form a grand alliance against the DMK.