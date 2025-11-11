AIADMK to protest over L&O on Nov 14

CHENNAI: The AIADMK will hold a major protest in Tindivanam on November 14, condemning what it describes as the DMK government’s failure to curb rising crimes against women, drug abuse and law and order violations in Tamil Nadu, in the immediate aftermath of the temple guards' murder in Virudhunagar, the party said in a statement.

Announcing the agitation, party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the demonstration, to be held near the Gandhi statue at 10 am, would be led by former minister and Villupuram district secretary CVe Shanmugam.

In the statement, Palaniswami said incidents of sexual violence, including the recent assault complaint involving a police personnel in Tindivanam and the gang rape of a college student in Coimbatore, had created fear among women and families. He accused the government of allowing such crimes to become “a continuous chain” and claimed that offenders operated without fear of the police.

He alleged that drug trafficking, addiction among minors and youth and related criminal activities had increased significantly during the DMK’s term. Despite repeated warnings through Assembly interventions, media briefings and reports, no effective action had been taken to rectify the situation, he said.

Palaniswami further criticised the government for what he termed administrative inefficiency and indifference to public needs. He said rising prices of essential commodities and increased taxes had left people struggling, while the government failed to fulfil basic responsibilities.

Calling the present situation a “dark chapter” in Tamil Nadu’s safety record, he urged AIADMK members, local representatives and the public, especially women, to participate in large numbers in the November 14 protest to highlight concerns over public safety and governance.