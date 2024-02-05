AIADMK to hold protest against DMK MP A Raja for his remark against MGR

CHENNAI: Strongly condemning DMK Deputy General Secretary and former Union Minister A Raja for allegedly making a derogatory statement against AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran, the principal Opposition on Monday announced a protest against the DMK leader.

The DMK leader had spoken in an ill-mannered manner against a popular leader, who earned the love and respect of the people of the State and was honoured with the Bharat Ratna award.

The former Minister, who is known for the infamous 2 G spectrum case, said Palaniswami in a statement and noted that he would preside over the massive protest at Avinashi in the Nilgiris constituency on Friday to register the party's strong condemnation against former union minister.

In a recent meeting, Raja reportedly made statements against MGR, and it did not go down well among the AIADMK leaders, functionaries, and cadres.

The AIADMK founder sacrificed a lot, and he played a pivotal role in the formation of the DMK regime in 1967.

The DMK MP Raja was a four-year-old boy then. Hence, he would have been unaware about the greatness of MGR. The DMK leaders, including the late DMK leader M Karunanidhi, had spoken highly about MGR, who campaigned across the State for the DMK in the 1967 and 1971 Assembly elections, said Palaniswami.