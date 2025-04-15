AIADMK to hold Executive Committee meeting on May 2

CHENNAI: The AIADMK will hold its Executive Committee (EC) meeting on May 2 (Friday) at the party headquarters.

This will be the first EC meeting since the party revived its electoral alliance with the BJP.

The meeting is scheduled to commence at 4.30 pm on 2 May at the party headquarters — Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Maligai — and will be chaired by the party’s presidium chairman, A Tamil Magan Hussain, according to party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Palaniswami has urged members of the EC, headquarters secretaries and executive members, district secretaries, secretaries of other state units, MPs, and MLAs to attend the meeting without fail.

The meeting is expected to focus on the alliance with the BJP in view of the forthcoming Assembly elections.

