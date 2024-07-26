AIADMK to team up with Prashant Kishor's IPAC for strategic boost in 2026 TN Assembly elections

CHENNAI: AIADMK is likely to sign up with Prashant Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) to shape its campaign for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, according to Thanthi TV.

This decision marks a significant strategic move for the party following its defeat in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

Previously, in 2021, the AIADMK had planned to collaborate with Kishor but got canceled due to its alliance with BJP.

The DMK had engaged I-PAC for its successful 2021 assembly campaign.

I-PAC, renowned as "India's first and largest cross-party political advocacy group," has been instrumental in transforming election campaigning in India.

The group is notably associated with the Aam Aadmi Party's successful campaign in the 2020 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections.

AIADMK’s decision to partner with I-PAC is seen as a strategic effort to enhance its electoral prospects and revive its fortunes in the upcoming polls.