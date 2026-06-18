AIADMK seniors make last-ditch bid to retain CVe Shanmugam

Shanmugam has continued to criticise AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami after leading a rebellion against the party leadership following the Assembly elections.

Shanmugam emerged as the face of a dissident camp that initially claimed the support of around 25 MLAs. However, five of his supporters have since resigned from the AIADMK and 4 of them have joined the TVK, while most of the remaining legislators have reconciled with the party leadership. Speculations are rife that C Vijayabaskar may join TVK soon.

With concerns growing over further defections, senior AIADMK leaders are attempting to contain the fallout and prevent any erosion of the party's strength. Shanmugam's next move is being closely watched as it could determine whether he stays in the AIADMK or charts a new political course.