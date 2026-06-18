AIADMK seniors make last-ditch bid to retain CVe Shanmugam

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leaders on Thursday met former minister and Villupuram MLA CVe Shanmugam and urged him not to take any drastic political decision amid growing speculation that he could quit the party and join the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
The meeting was held at Shanmugam's RA Puram residence after the first day of the Assembly session. Shanmugam's absence from the Assembly proceedings further fuelled speculation over his political future.
A group of senior leaders, including SP Velumani, KP Anbazhagan, Natham R Viswanathan, MR Vijayabaskar and Tiruttani KO Hari, are understood to have appealed to him to remain within the party fold and advised him against any move towards the TVK.
Shanmugam has continued to criticise AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami after leading a rebellion against the party leadership following the Assembly elections.
Shanmugam emerged as the face of a dissident camp that initially claimed the support of around 25 MLAs. However, five of his supporters have since resigned from the AIADMK and 4 of them have joined the TVK, while most of the remaining legislators have reconciled with the party leadership. Speculations are rife that C Vijayabaskar may join TVK soon.
With concerns growing over further defections, senior AIADMK leaders are attempting to contain the fallout and prevent any erosion of the party's strength. Shanmugam's next move is being closely watched as it could determine whether he stays in the AIADMK or charts a new political course.