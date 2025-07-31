AIADMK pressure led to CBI probe in custodial death, says EPS

MADURAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami visited the residence of B Ajith Kumar, a youth who allegedly died due to custodial torture in Thiruppuvanam in Sivaganga district on Wednesday, and asserted that pressure built by the opposition led to the State government ordering the CBI probe.

He met and consoled Ajith Kumar’s mother and brother and assured the family that the AIADMK would continue to seek justice for the deceased. Palaniswami also handed over a compensation of Rs 5 lakh.

Addressing reporters after the visit, Palaniswami said that the police, who were entrusted with the duty of protecting citizens, had been responsible for the youth’s death.

He alleged that the government provided a job to Naveen, brother of the victim, just for the namesake, citing that the beneficiary is not content with it.