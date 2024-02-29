AIADMK, PMK talks likely to be stuck over RS seat demand

CHENNAI: A tug of war between the AIADMK and its former ally PMK prolongs alliance talks for the ensuing Parliamentary polls. While the AIADMK leaders exuded confidence of sealing the deal with the PMK, which in turn, is buying time to make their stand clear.



Senior AIADMK leader and Rajya Sabha MP CVe Shanmugam held a discreet meeting with PMK founder and leader Dr S Ramadoss at the latter’s Thailapuram farmhouse. However, the outcome of the meeting remains in the dark.

Meanwhile, Anbumani Ramadoss, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha with the support of the AIADMK in 2019, clarified that they would announce their decision on alliance within two weeks. PMK insiders confirmed that top AIADMK leaders and their party founder held a couple of rounds of talks. But, there was no such talks with the BJP. “There is still more time left to make the announcement (on alliance). Our leaders are weighing the pros and cons of the alliance for these LS polls and how it will have an impact in the Assembly polls in 2026,” said a source close to junior Ramadoss and alluded that the party most likely will face the LS polls along with the AIADMK.

The PMK has been demanding Rajya Sabha seats along with six to eight seats. “With 66 MLAs, the party can send a RS member comfortably (34 MLAs have to vote for a RS member) and we have to depend on others to elect the second RS member. The party leadership is reluctant to cede a RS seat. But, we have left with limited choice and our best bet is the PMK, which has four MLAs. Both the parties can complement each other in north and western regions,” said a senior leader and hinted that PMK would reinforce its alliance with the AIADMK soon.

The late Vijayakant’s DMDK would also join the AIADMK front, said another leader, adding, “They have limited options and the AIADMK is the best bet for them. But, they will not get a RS seat and the talk is going on. Everything will fall in place on or before the announcement of the poll date.”