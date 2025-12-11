AIADMK, PMK invite applications from aspirants

CHENNAI: Major parties in Tamil Nadu have opened candidate applications for the 2026 Assembly polls. The AIADMK on Thursday began its formal selection process, with general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announcing that forms will be issued at the party headquarters from December 15 to 23, between 10 am and 5 pm.



The PMK’s Anbumani faction has also invited applications, accepting forms at its Panaiyur office from December 14 to 20 amid the ongoing tussle between Anbumani and founder S Ramadoss over control and the party symbol. TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK and Seeman’s NTK had already started receiving applications from aspirants for the 2026 contest.