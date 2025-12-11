Begin typing your search...
AIADMK, PMK invite applications from aspirants
EPS called upon party members wishing to contest on the AIADMK symbol to fill the forms with all required details clearly and submit the completed applications within the stipulated period at the party headquarters
CHENNAI: Major parties in Tamil Nadu have opened candidate applications for the 2026 Assembly polls. The AIADMK on Thursday began its formal selection process, with general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announcing that forms will be issued at the party headquarters from December 15 to 23, between 10 am and 5 pm.
The PMK’s Anbumani faction has also invited applications, accepting forms at its Panaiyur office from December 14 to 20 amid the ongoing tussle between Anbumani and founder S Ramadoss over control and the party symbol. TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK and Seeman’s NTK had already started receiving applications from aspirants for the 2026 contest.
