AIADMK members stage walk-out as Speaker postpones discussion

As Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was making a slew of announcements, the House was suddenly disrupted when AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami asked the Speaker to take up an issue for which his party had given a notice.

The Speaker repeatedly appealed for order, urging the members to adhere to established democratic procedures. He reassured that the urgent issues submitted by members had already been forwarded to the government for necessary action and would be formally addressed the following morning.

Emphasising the Assembly’s heavy legislative schedule for the day, which included discussions on crucial grants for three government departments, the Speaker insisted on maintaining decorum and requested members to resume their seats.