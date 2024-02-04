AIADMK man among 13 arrested in DMK functionary’s murder

MADURAI: Thirteen persons including an AIADMK functionary were arrested in connection with the murder of a DMK functionary Thirumurugan (45) of MK Puram in Madurai, sources said.

Thirumurugan was hacked to death by an armed gang in Madurai in last Saturday. The victim was the DMK party’s secretary of ward 77 in Madurai.

The gang of at least five men hacked Thirumurugan to death , who was sitting in front of his house, police said. Jaihindpuram police filed a case and conducted inquiries.

Sources said family dispute was the motive behind the killing. Thavakumar, the key accused is an AIADMK functionary and cousin of the victim, developed enmity with Thirumurugan in taking over the lease of a shop in vegetable market at Subramaniyapuram in Madurai.