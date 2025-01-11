AIADMK lost moral right for black shirt protest after silence on Centre, Guv: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Slamming AIADMK’s response on various other issues affecting the State, especially the stand-off with the Governor and the Centre, Chief Minister MK Stalin mocked the EPS-led party for sporting a black shirt to the Assembly over the Anna University sexual assault case.

Stalin took a jibe at AIADMK that those who engage in “dark politics” have no right to sport a black shirt.

Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address in the State Assembly, Stalin said, “I was not angry when opposition AIADMK members sported a black shirt to the Assembly. I was only amused. I was happy that they sport a black shirt, at least this way. You can sport a black shirt. It is your right. I don’t intend to interfere in that. My question is, do you have the courage to sport a black shirt to condemn the governor disrespecting an Assembly elected by the people?”

Stalin said that he would have been happy if AIADMK had sported a black shirt condemning the Centre for an unsympathetic denial of flood relief funds. “I would have wholeheartedly appreciated you if you sported a black shirt condemning the Fascist education policy seeking to destroy school and college education through National Education Policy and UGC. You stood in support of the BJP all your reign,” Stalin said.

Alluding to implementing various schemes when the State economy was in dire straits, the CM claimed to have fulfilled the majority of his poll promises and said, “I have signed nearly 12,000 files in the last three years. After signing so many files, will I deliberately not sign a few additional files?” “The government has empathy but no funds”, the CM said, hitting out at critics.