AIADMK lodges plaint against DMK leader A Raja

TIRUCHY: AIADMK has lodged a complaint with the police on Monday demanding action against the DMK leader MP A Raja for making derogatory comments against the party founder MGR.

According to the complaint by Tiruchy Urban District Advocates Wing Secretary MS Rajendran with the Cantonment Police station, former Union minister and MP A Raja who addressed language martyrs meeting in Namakkal on January 25, had made derogatory statements against the AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran.

The video went viral and was witnessed by more than 20,000 people, the complaint read. “I happened to see the video through social media and so I appealed to the police to register a case against the DMK leader Raja and arrest him”, he stated in the complaint. He asked the police to issue orders to take out the content from social media.