AIADMK likely to discuss reinducting OPS at crucial GC meet today

CHENNAI: The AIADMK General Council and executive committee meetings will be held on Tuesday at a marriage hall in Vanagaram, in what is seen as a politically significant gathering with only four months remaining for the Assembly election.

More than 2,000 GC members, executive committee members and special invitees are expected to take part.

The meeting is likely to focus on key political and organisational matters, including strategies to intensify campaigns against the ruling DMK, approaches for the upcoming election, and decisions related to alliances.

Discussions may also touch upon the possibility of reuniting leaders who had earlier parted ways with the party, including former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

The expelled AIADMK leader has already announced that he will make an important political decision on December 15, depending on the outcome of Tuesday’s deliberations.

Several resolutions are expected to be passed, many of them targeting the DMK government on a range of issues.

Meanwhile, grand arrangements have been made for the event, including vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals prepared to serve up to 10,000 people.