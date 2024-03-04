AIADMK leaders stage protest against ruling DMK govt over drug seizures

CHENNAI: AIADMK leaders are staging statewide protests against the DMK government alleging truck between the ruling party and drug cartels.

Reports of drug seizures were widely reported across Tamil Nadu after Jaffer Sadiq, a DMK officebearer who was dismissed, went at large once he came under the NCB's radar over a drug bust in west Delhi on February 15.

Keeping these developments in view, the primary opposition party AIADMK launched statewide protests in condemnation of DMK. Accordingly, former ministers D Jayakumar, Sellur Raju, Sengottaiyan, Vijayabaskar, CV Shanmugam and SP Velumani are spearheading the protests in several districts.

The top rung leaders along with the party's rank file raised slogans demanding strict action against drug smuggling and peddlers.

With the Lok Sabha polls around the corner, AIADMK and BJP are pinning DMK down with allegations of involvement in drug smuggling ring.

