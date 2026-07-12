AIADMK leader Udhayakumar slams CM Vijay over jobs to Karur stampede victims' kin

The move strikes at the livelihood of lakhs of young people from ordinary families who wait for years to secure government jobs, he said.

"Government job appointments have been directly provided to the heirs of those who lost their lives in the stampede, in a manner that betrays and strikes at the livelihood of lakhs of youth from the younger generation who are waiting for days, months, and years to write competitive exams and secure their government job opportunities," Udhayakumar told reporters here.

The former minister pointed out that temporary government jobs were given to the heirs of the deceased, bypassing standard statutory procedures. He emphasised that all government recruitments in Tamil Nadu must be conducted strictly through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).