AIADMK leader Sengottaiyan says he met Amit Shah to strengthen AIADMK

COIMBATORE: Senior AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan on Tuesday said he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to strengthen the AIADMK.

“I left for Haridwar, and when I reached Delhi, I was granted permission to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. We exchanged views on the current political situation. I told them that everyone (estranged leaders of AIADMK) should unite and the party should be strengthened,” he said to the media, at Coimbatore International Airport, on his return from Delhi.

Stating that his call for unity has prompted several debates, the senior AIADMK leader also said everyone has the democratic right to express their views.

“While meeting Amit Shah, the Railway Minister arrived, to whom I sought to revise the timing of Yercaud Express Train starting from Erode for the convenience of passengers,” he said.

