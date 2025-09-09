Sengottaiyan camp in disarray as boss jets off to Himalayas

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader Sengottaiyan’s Monday move to leave for Haridwar has left hundreds of his supporters, who had resigned from their party posts as a sign of protest against Palaniswami for relieving the Erode strongman from party responsibilities, in a state of confusion.

Political analysts opined that Sengottaiyan’s trip was intended to send a message to Palaniswami that he has the backing of the saffron party top brass. This, they suggested, would further deepen the fissures within the AIADMK and contribute to its decline.

“It was a pre-planned programme,” said Subramanian, who resigned from the Nambiyur union secretary post a couple of days ago, referring to Sengottaiyan’s spiritual trip. However, some supporters, who preferred to remain anonymous, disagreed. They felt that Sengottaiyan’s trip sent the wrong message, undermining his revolt against Palaniswami for party reunification.

“We were left in the dark about the development. We are not sure how the cadre and the public will perceive it,” said a functionary of the IT Wing from Erode district, alluding to possible meetings with senior BJP leaders. Another functionary candidly remarked that it was akin to a captain abandoning a ship and leaving its onboard passengers in despair.

What is happening within the party is disturbing, say insiders. The party’s political activities now appear to revolve around the national leadership of the saffron party, more so as Sengottaiyan's move evokes memories of Palaniswami’s infamous and discreet visit to Shah’s Delhi residence earlier this year.

The visits, both discreet and otherwise, of senior AIADMK leaders to the national capital confirm this beyond doubt, said senior journalist and political analyst Tharasu Shyam.

He claimed that Sengottaiyan’s trip had nothing to do with spirituality and was purely political. “He wants to send a message to Palaniswami that he is in touch with top BJP leaders,” he said.

Echoing this, political analyst and writer Kumanan Raasan remarked that AIADMK leaders are now mere “tools” in the BJP’s political gambit to appropriate the Dravidian party. “Just like Palaniswami’s infamous and discreet meeting with Amit Shah earlier this year, Sengottaiyan too will meet senior BJP leaders in the coming days,” he said, calling it an “open secret.”