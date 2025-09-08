After sparking war in AIADMK, Sengottaiyan leaves to ‘find peace’

COIMBATORE: After triggering a crisis in AIADMK, senior leader KA Sengottaiyan left on Monday for Haridwar to worship at the Ram temple for peace of mind. With many viewing his factional feud as a proxy war orchestrated by the BJP, speculations are rife that he is going to meet national party leaders in Delhi, which he denied.

“I am going to Haridwar to worship at the Ram temple for peace of mind. I will be back tomorrow,” he told the media at Coimbatore International Airport.

When asked if the ‘Lord’ he was going to meet was Union Home Minister Amit Shah or Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the AIADMK leader quipped, “This Ram is in child stature in Kamba Ramayanam.”

To a query on being stripped of his party posts, Sengottaiyan said AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has taken several such decisions and added that only time will tell their impact. “The aspiration of cadres is that the party should unite and grow. I, too, have no other intention. I have met around 10,000 cadres at my house in the last two days. They consoled me, saying my remarks on reunion are right,” he said.

“It’s suspense,” he replied when asked if any senior AIADMK leaders spoke to him. He said “no comments” to a question whether talks were held on behalf of Palaniswami. “I haven’t met or spoken to anyone ousted from the party,” Sengottaiyan said.

The AIADMK leader also denied making any announcement on Tuesday as speculated, and termed it as wrong information.