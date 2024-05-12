AIADMK leader Palaniswami seeks rollback of multi-fold increase in stamp duty for several transactions

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday demanded the state government to roll back the multi-fold increase in stamp duty for several transactions.

In a statement, he said that the hike in stamp duty is 'anti-people' and urged the state government to immediately revoke the decision. He said that through a notification dated May 8, stamp duty for 26 services including adoption, partnership agreement, power of attorney document, and copy of documents to register property transactions, has increased 10 to 33 times more than what it cost earlier.

Palaniswami charged that the previous AIADMK government led by him had not added to the burden of the people and had managed its funds appropriately and availed loans for capital expenditure. Hitting out at the DMK government, he said that the state's economy has been impacted due to irregularities in all the departments. "We condemn the government for burdening the people with a hike of tax and other charges," he said.

He said that the DMK government has not withdrawn the revision of the guidelines value inspite of a Madras High Court order against it. "The Supreme Court has not yet stayed the High Court order," he said, demanding the government to withdraw the hike in stamp duty and also to implement the High Court order on the guideline value revision.