AIADMK leader Jayakumar hits back at Law Minister

CHENNAI: AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar on Saturday hit back at Law Minister Regupathy over his recent remarks against the Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, calling them baseless, irresponsible and politically motivated.

Minister and DMK leader Regupathy had accused Palaniswami of betraying farmers. Responding to such comments, Jayakumar said the minister’s statements reflected the ruling party's frustration and accused him of twisting facts.

He maintained that Palaniswami had always stood by farmers and questioned the moral authority of the DMK to comment on agricultural issues.

Jayakumar also criticised Chief Minister Stalin’s silence on what he termed the government’s failure in handling flood-related relief and the suffering of farmers in the Delta districts. Instead of addressing governance lapses, DMK ministers were attempting to divert attention by attacking the Opposition, he alleged.