AIADMK is ready for 'One Nation One Election': Jayakumar

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar on Sunday said that the party is gearing up for simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

The party leadership asked the ranks and files of the party to reach out to the people to expose the DMK government's poor administration and law and order issues ahead of the polls, said Jayakumar after attending the meeting chaired by Party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at the party headquarters.

Senior party functionaries, MPs, MLAs, district secretaries, and headquarters secretaries have participated in the meeting.

"The prevailing scenario indicates that lok sabha and assembly polls will be held together. If it happens, our party will displace the DMK regime for its anti-poor policies," he said in tune with the BJP-led Union government's push for the 'One Nation One Election'.

He continued that the AIADMK regime's pro-people schemes had been stalled.

This resulted in a strong anti-incumbency against the ruling dispensation.

On Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark that he never bothered about losing the government to fight against Sanatana Dharma, Jayakumar said that he predicts what is going to happen in the forthcoming elections.

"AIADMK is beyond caste and religion. Our leaders treated all religions equally. We should look in it for the goodness that helps the believers to lead their life in a disciplined manner. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswamy has also made the party's stand very clear on the issue," he said when the reporters sought the response on Udhayandihi's demand to know the AIADMK's stand on Sanatana Dharma.

Continuing in the same vein, Jayakumar retorted that the DMK has been boasting about social justice. Hence, it should take efforts to appoint veteran left leaders D Raja or Sitaram Yechury, who are from scheduled castes, as convener of the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc.