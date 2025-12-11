AIADMK invites applications from aspiring candidates for 2026 Assembly polls

CHENNAI: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Thursday (December 11), initiated its formal candidate selection process for the 2026 Legislative Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala.

Party General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, announced that application forms for aspiring candidates will be available at the AIADMK headquarters here from December 15 to December 23.

In an official statement, the former Chief Minister outlined the schedule, stating that forms can be obtained and submitted between 10 am and 5 pm on all designated days, with distribution commencing at 12 noon on the first day, December 15.

EPS called upon party members wishing to contest on the AIADMK symbol to fill the forms with all required details clearly and submit the completed applications within the stipulated period at the party headquarters.

He said this move marks the formal commencement of the party's electoral preparations for the polls in the three regions and urged cadres to participate with "enthusiasm and discipline."