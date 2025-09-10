AIADMK in disarray, BJP swallowing it, claims DyCM Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday accused the BJP of fragmenting the AIADMK into multiple factions, while AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami charged that the DMK would eventually engulf its alliance partners.

Addressing a meeting of party office-bearers in Chengalpattu district, Udhayanidhi said the BJP and the AIADMK were unable to tolerate the DMK’s growth and were jointly attempting to create obstacles. “People across the country now realise that the only leader capable of taking on the BJP is our Chief Minister. It is our responsibility to take that message to the people repeatedly,” he said.

DMK leader took aim at Palaniswami for repeatedly targeting the DMK in his speeches while his own party was in disarray. Dismissing the AIADMK leader’s claim that the DMK would absorb its allies, he said it was the BJP that was steadily breaking the AIADMK into fragments and taking control of it. He further ridiculed the state of flux within the opposition, noting that many AIADMK functionaries were uncertain whether to align with Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam, TTV Dhinakaran, VK Sasikala, Deepa or other emerging factions.

Cautioning against a return of the AIADMK-BJP alliance to power, he said it would lead to delimitation, a reduction in Tamil Nadu’s Lok Sabha constituencies, and the imposition of the National Education Policy along with the three-language formula. “If we want to protect the State’s rights and ensure social justice, the DMK must return to power for a seventh consecutive term,” he asserted.

Udhayanidhi called upon the youth wing to gear up for six months of intensive groundwork ahead of the Assembly elections, setting a target of victory in at least 200 constituencies. He said the party cadres’ work on the ground would be crucial for Chief Minister MK Stalin to continue in office for a second consecutive term.

Highlighting the DMK’s “Ooraniyil Tamil Nadu” membership drive, he said the initiative had already enrolled over two crore members. He praised the youth wing cadres for their efforts in mobilising people and spreading the party’s message.