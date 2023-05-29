AIADMK holds demonstration across TN against hooch tragedy

CHENNAI: Condemning the law and order problems in Tamil Nadu and the death of 22 people after drinking spurious liquor, AIADMK has announced that a demonstration will be held across Tamil Nadu today.

Accordingly, the AIADMK is protesting against the Tamil Nadu government at various places, including Madurai, Salem, Pudukottai, Erode, Namakkal.



Former AIADMK ministers Sellur Raju, Sengottaiyan, Vijayabaskar and others also participated in the demonstrations. The protest is being led by C Ve Shanmugam in Villupuram, SP Velumani in Coimbatore and Vijayabaskar in Pudukottai.



Also, in places where there are no district Collector's Offices, Tahsildar offices or places where people gather are protesting.

