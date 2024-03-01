AIADMK has the best medicine for Cong’s bitterness: Vaigaichelvan

COIMBATORE: Hinting that the AIADMK is open for an alliance with Congress, the party’s senior leader Vaigaichelvan said on Thursday that AIADMK has the best medicine for ‘bitterness’ in the DMK-Congress relationship exposed during the seat sharing talks.

“If Congress too believes that AIADMK has the best medicine for their bitterness, it may result in a positive outcome,” he said, while responding to a query on Congress boycotting the inauguration of Kalaignar Memorial event in Chennai.

He however refused to comment on speculations that AIADMK is in talks with the Congress for an alliance in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

AIADMK in INDIA bloc?

When pressed further on the possibility of the AIADMK joining the INDIA bloc in view of its openness to join hands with the Congress, Vaigaichelvan said a good reply could be expected in two or three days.

“Alliance talks are going on smoothly and will be declared soon by the party’s leadership,” he said. Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaping praise on AIADMK stalwarts MGR and J Jayalalithaa, Vaigaichelvan said it does not augur well for a government advertisement to display Chinese flag instead of the Indian flag.

Claiming that TMC leaving AIADMK to join BJP may not have any impact for it, the AIADMK leader said the last resort for O Panneerselvam is to join the BJP, but there too they are encountering some issues.