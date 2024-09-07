AIADMK govt tortured doctors in state: Health Minister

CHENNAI: After the statement of expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on the delay in the implementation of GO 354 by the government, Health Minister Ma Subramanian stated that the doctors protested demanding the implementation of the GO 354 during the AIADMK regime and doctors were given transfers as punishment due to the protest by the previous government.

The minister said that 116 doctors were transferred and this act by the previous government was very disrespectful towards the doctors. “After the DMK government took charge, there were differing opinions between the two doctor associations regarding the GO 293 and 354 GOs. I have spoken to both associations multiple times to resolve their differences and created a unified opinion among them, and the issues have been resolved,” he said.

Alleging irregularities in transfers of the doctors in the previous AIADMK regime, he claimed that among the 116 doctors who were transferred, one doctor was sent from Chennai to Salem district and he had died due to stress.