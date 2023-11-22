AIADMK gave up TN’s rights in NEET, GST, says Udhay

COIMBATORE: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday accused the AIADMK of giving up the rights of Tamil Nadu during its rule.

After distributing ‘porkizhi’ to senior party functionaries in Erode, Udhayanidhi said the ‘slave’ AIADMK has sacrificed the interests of Tamil Nadu in education (NEET) and finance (GST).

“Former chief minister Jayalalithaa did not allow the NEET exam, but after her demise, the AIADMK gave up all rights of the state. People should be ready to chase away their owners (BJP) in 2024 Lok Sabha polls just like how their slaves (AIADMK) were chased in the Assembly polls,” he said.

Claiming that the DMK has put up a spirited fight to abolish NEET, Udhayanidhi said the party’s fight against the entrance exam would succeed.

Slamming AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for terming the DMK’s signature campaign against NEET as a drama, Udhayanidhi said the DMK would ever stand to protect rights of TN people.