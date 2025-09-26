AIADMK former minister Sengottaiyan denies meeting TTV Dhinakaran

COIMBATORE: AIADMK former minister KA Sengottaiyan on Thursday denied meeting AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran, claiming that his Chennai visit was personal.

Addressing the media in Gobichettipalayam, the MLA said his visit to Chennai was over personal reasons. “My wife is undergoing treatment in Chennai. So, I went to see her and I did not meet anyone with political motives,” he said.

Reiterating that his desire is to strengthen AIADMK and unify the party, Sengottaiyan recalled MGR and Jayalalithaa’s dream of seeing the party last for 100 years. He added that the cadre are ready to make any sacrifice to fulfill their dream.

“I made the call for unity only with the desire to strengthen AIADMK. But I did not meet or talk to anyone with political motives. I hope good things will happen,” he said.

When asked about unification efforts, Sengottaiyan said, “many friends are talking to me and they share similar thoughts on unity. But I cannot reveal who all spoke to me.” He also refused to divulge whether OPS spoke to him. “Under current circumstances, there is no possibility to meet anyone,” he said.