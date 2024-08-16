AIADMK flays TN government over power tariff hike, Centre for GST on health insurance; adopts resolution

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Friday adopted resolutions against State and central governments condemning the increase on electricity charges and 18 per cent GST for health insurance, respectively.

The emergency executive committee meeting chaired by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami also demanded the Centre to announce Wayanad calamity as national disaster.

The AIADMK meeting also urged its district secretaries to work out strategies for the 2026 assembly polls.

It may be noted that the Dravidian majors AIADMK and DMK are both holding crucial meetings gearing up for the 2026 assembly polls and the parties have planned organisational changes ahead of the elections to the rural local bodies in Tamil Nadu scheduled for November.

The council meet led by AIADMK presidium chairman A Tamil Magan Hussain passed nine resolutions condemning the DMK government and the central government over the hike in electricity tariff, non-distribution of essential items in ration shops and non-allocation of funds and developmental policies for TN in the union budget etc.

More than 200 party members under the leadership of AIADMK general secretary Edapadi Palaniswami participated in the meeting that took place at the party office in Royapettah.