AIADMK extends financial aid to Tamil scholar Maraimalai Adigal’s granddaughter

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Tuesday extended financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the family of Lalitha, granddaughter of ‘Tamil Thanthai’ Maraimalai Adigal.

Also Read: Maraimalai Adigal’s granddaughter seeks house allotment, MUT

On hearing that Tamil scholar Maraimalai Adigal’s granddaughter and her family were living in a rented house in Keelavasal in Thanjavur and they were unable to pay the monthly rent, the party extended financial welfare assistance to her family, said Palaniswami in a statement.

He continued that the party, be it in power or not, was concerned about the welfare of the poor and needy and extended help to them.