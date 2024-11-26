AIADMK extends financial aid to Tamil scholar Maraimalai Adigal’s granddaughter

Begin typing your search...

    On hearing that Tamil scholar Maraimalai Adigal’s granddaughter and her family were living in a rented house in Keelavasal in Thanjavur and they were unable to pay the monthly rent, the party extended financial welfare assistance to her family, said Palaniswami in a statement.

    Edappadi Palaniswami; Lalitha before submitting petition

    CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Tuesday extended financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the family of Lalitha, granddaughter of ‘Tamil Thanthai’ Maraimalai Adigal.

    He continued that the party, be it in power or not, was concerned about the welfare of the poor and needy and extended help to them.

