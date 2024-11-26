Maraimalai Adigal’s granddaughter seeks house allotment, MUT

TIRUCHY: Granddaughter of Tamil scholar Maraimalai Adigal approached the Thanjavur Collector on Monday for house allotment under the slum clearance board and Magalir Urimai Thogai (MUT) of Rs 1,000 for which she had been waiting for a long time.

P Lalitha (43), daughter of Marai Pachaiyappan, son of Maraimalai Adigal who submitted a petition with the Thanjavur Collector B Priyanka Pankajam told the media persons that she has been living in a rented house along with her husband R Senthil Kumar (52) who has been working in a flour mill.

“Since we have been struggling to give rent as the family income is too low, I have approached the Collector for a house allotment in the Slum Clearance Board project,” Lalitha said.

She also said that she had been waiting for the Magalir Urimai Thogai of Rs 1,000 per month for the past year.

“If I could get the Magalir Urimai Thogai, it would be a great support to my family and the district administration should consider my petition and inspect my situation and fulfil the requests,” she told the reporters.

The officials who scrutinised the petition, assured of a housing allotment to Lalitha and asked her to pay a sum of Rs 75,000, sources said.