AIADMK executive and general council meeting kicks off in Chennai

CHENNAI: The AIADMK executive committee and general council meeting has begun at the Shrivaaru Venkataachalapathy Palace Hall in Vanagaram on Sunday.

Chaired by Party Presidium Chairman Tamil Magan Hussain, the meeting is attended by 2,523 general and executive committee members, along with 1,000 special invitees.

General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is expected to deliver a special address during the meeting.

One of the key points on the agenda is a resolution condemning both the central and state governments, which will be discussed and passed during the session, added Daily Thanthi reports.

Additionally, issues like tungsten mining permits and the lack of storm and rain relief assistance will be addressed.

Earlier, tension arose at the meeting as party cadres without invitation passes were denied entry.