Tension grips AIADMK general meeting as cadre without pass denied entry
This was the first meeting following the election of Edappadi K Palaniswami as AIADMK general secretary.
CHENNAI: Tension arose at the AIADMK general meeting on Sunday as party cadres without invitation passes were denied entry.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the general and executive committee meeting was chaired by party Presidium Chairman Tamil Magan Hussain.
Entry to the meeting was restricted to those with invitation passes.
In light of this, many cadres who did not receive invitations caused a commotion, arguing with the bouncers to allow them inside.
The report added that the meeting is set to discuss various topics, including the AIADMK's internal elections.
