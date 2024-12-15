Begin typing your search...

    15 Dec 2024
    Tension grips AIADMK general meeting as cadre without pass denied entry
    Visual from the spot (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: Tension arose at the AIADMK general meeting on Sunday as party cadres without invitation passes were denied entry.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the general and executive committee meeting was chaired by party Presidium Chairman Tamil Magan Hussain.

    This was the first meeting following the election of Edappadi K Palaniswami as AIADMK general secretary.

    Entry to the meeting was restricted to those with invitation passes.

    In light of this, many cadres who did not receive invitations caused a commotion, arguing with the bouncers to allow them inside.

    The report added that the meeting is set to discuss various topics, including the AIADMK's internal elections.

    AIADMKGeneral MeetingEdappadi K Palaniswami
    Online Desk

