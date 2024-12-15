Tension grips AIADMK general meeting as cadre without pass denied entry

CHENNAI: Tension arose at the AIADMK general meeting on Sunday as party cadres without invitation passes were denied entry.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the general and executive committee meeting was chaired by party Presidium Chairman Tamil Magan Hussain.

This was the first meeting following the election of Edappadi K Palaniswami as AIADMK general secretary.

Entry to the meeting was restricted to those with invitation passes.

In light of this, many cadres who did not receive invitations caused a commotion, arguing with the bouncers to allow them inside.

The report added that the meeting is set to discuss various topics, including the AIADMK's internal elections.