AIADMK ex-minister Vijayabaskar flags staff shortage in government hospitals

CHENNAI: Former Health Minister and AIADMK organising secretary C Vijayabaskar on Sunday condemned the DMK government for failing to fill vacancies in government hospitals across Tamil Nadu.

Terming Health Minister Ma Subramanian’s claim that all posts in the Public Health Department had been filled “completely false”, he said it was aimed at covering up what he described as the collapse of the healthcare system under the DMK regime.

He alleged that there was an acute shortage of doctors, nurses, medical officers, pharmacists, laboratory technicians and health workers across the State, from Primary Health Centres to Government Medical College Hospitals.

Vijayabaskar further claimed that several government hospitals constructed at a cost of crores of rupees in districts such as Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Theni, Tiruchy and Cuddalore remained non-functional.

Vijayabaskar said that while the Health Minister claimed there were no vacancies, the government had simultaneously called for applications to fill 1,100 doctor posts.