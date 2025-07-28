AIADMK ex-min casting aspersions on Thiruma’s presence in Modi event exposes bid to rock smooth sailing DMK alliance: VCK leader

CHENNAI: VCK deputy general secretary Vanniarasu said former AIADMK minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji’s remark that the participation of VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan in the ‘Aadi Thiruvathirai’ event alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a “wonderful turning point” was a politically motivated statement intended to sow confusion within the DMK-led alliance.

Vanniarasu stated that their leader, Thirumavalavan, had made it clear that they would “never and ever compromise on their ideology” and would continue to oppose the BJP and its Hindutva politics.

It is customary for a Member of Parliament to participate in government programmes. The VCK leader, along with State Ministers Thangam Thennarasu and SS Sivasankar, shared the dais with the Prime Minister at the ‘Aadi Thiruvathirai’ event, which marked the birth anniversary of Rajendra Chola I, Vanniarasu told journalists in Chennai.

However, senior AIADMK functionary Bhalaji made a politically charged statement with a hidden agenda to push forward his party leader Edappadi K Palaniswami’s earlier invite to the VCK to join his alliance, Vanniarasu said. After the VCK categorically rejected the invitation, the AIADMK leader made a volte-face and claimed that no such invitation had been extended to the VCK, said Vanniarasu, and described this as an “assignment” given to the AIADMK leadership as part of a “political conspiracy engineered by the national leadership of the BJP.”

The VCK leader added that these repeated attempts to destabilise the Secular Progressive Front, led by DMK in the State, would fail, and that the alliance would register a massive victory in the upcoming Assembly polls.

He criticised the AIADMK-BJP alliance as an “opportunistic” one that acts against the interests of Tamil Nadu and its people. He alleged that the BJP-led Union government has been consistently delaying and denying funds to the State.