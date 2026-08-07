AIADMK dissent camp meets Anand

Former ministers SP Velumani, CVe Shanmugam and KP Anbazhagan met the minister for more than an hour. The meeting assumed significance as the trio did not meet AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami during the Assembly session on Wednesday or Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Velumani said the discussions focused on the Athikadavu-Avinashi project and development works concerning their respective constituencies. Asked why the group had not met Palaniswami, CVe Shanmugam dismissed the suggestion, saying, "Why should we meet him? There is nothing between us. There is no need to meet him."