AIADMK councillors demand SWDs, drinking water, maintenance in wards

CHENNAI: AIADMK councillors raised civic concerns ranging from stormwater drains and road conditions to drinking water shortage at the recent Corporation Council meeting.

Ward 7 councillor K Karthik said large stretches in Tiruvottiyur continued to face waterlogging risks as stormwater drain work had not been taken up despite repeated requests. "For one year, I have been asking for drainage works in Balakrishna Nagar. Three streets have been left out in Vetrivinayagar Nagar, too. During the monsoon, our ward is among the worst-hit," he said.

He added that medical waste had been repeatedly dumped in Buckingham Canal since last year, despite a resolution passed by the Council after he raised complaints. "Even after a year, the waste remains uncleared," he rued. Of the 188 roads in his ward, only 46 have been newly laid, he pointed out, while more than 100 were in bad shape following stormwater drain works.

Ward 170 councillor KR Kathir Murugan said at least 10 streets in his ward had been struggling without proper supply for the past two months. "The pipelines were laid nearly 20 years ago. Pressure has dropped sharply, and in some places there is no flow at all. Even now, there are streets, including Thiruvalluvar Nagar and Karunanidhi Nagar, where water has not reached in days," he said.

The councillor explained that while officials attempted repairs by changing valves and diverting supply from neighbouring areas, the problem persisted. "People are still depending on tankers. In some colonies, four to five tankers serve over 400 families. Those who can afford it buy cans, but others are left stranded," he said.

Answering the queries, Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar said the issue was due to a pipeline burst in Porur, and it was fixed within days. However, the AIADMK councillor refuted, saying the people in his ward still face a shortage of drinking water.

He also pointed to poor upkeep of parks. "There are six parks in the ward, and the Infinity Park is where many residents come for walks. It has not been maintained in the past four months. Even the children's play area is unsafe," he said.