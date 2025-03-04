AIADMK councillor participates in council meet with bandages to protest over poor roads

COIMBATORE: An AIADMK woman councillor came to the corporation council meeting in Tirupur with bandages around her head and hands as a symbol of protest against poor roads causing frequent mishaps in the district.

Ward 30 Councillor Pushpalatha Thangavel turned up with bandages, alleging that battered roads are causing frequent mishaps.

“Those involved in the mishap sustain severe injuries. As my multiple representations to relay the roads were not considered, I came with bandages to highlight the issue,” she said.

Irked by her protest, the Corporation Mayor N Dinesh Kumar asked the councillor not to enact a drama and ordered her to leave the council hall. Then, other AIADMK councillors joined the chorus to raise the issue of the poor condition of roads with Pushpalatha Thangavel causing noisy scenes.

After a while, the woman councillor removed her bandages and participated in the proceedings. At the council meeting, a resolution was passed to reduce property tax. The AIADMK councillors, however, insisted that the six per cent tax hike should be rolled back entirely.