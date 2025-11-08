AIADMK begins consultation with booth level agents on SIR

CHENNAI: The opposition AIADMK has commenced the exercise of holding consultative meetings with its booth-level agents in connection with the ongoing SIR and in identifying genuine voters, party sources said on Saturday.

The party has appointed a district in-charge for all the districts to identify the "bogus" names in the electoral rolls at the polling station level, they added.

Contending that the exercise on Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls by the Election Commission of India was essential to update the rolls, joint secretary of AIADMK Advocate Wing R M Babu Murugavel said in Nagapattinam city, for instance, according to an assessment by the party members, the number of dead people whose names still remained in the voters' list were 1,680.

"The number of persons who were registered to vote in two places is 49. If this is the situation in Nagapattinam, then imagine how it will be in the rest of Tamil Nadu," Murugavel told PTI.

He had personally visited a few areas to assess the ground reality and inform the party leadership, the former legislator added.

The party’s former state ministers have also been asked by General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to coordinate with the party’s booth-level agents and booth-level officers and ensure the party’s support base, and also that the genuine voters were updated during the month-long exercise, which commenced on November 4.