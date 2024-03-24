AIADMK appoints Ponnaiyan coordinator, forms campaign panel

CHENNAI: AIADMK on Saturday constituted a working committee for each Parliament constituency for the general elections besides appointing senior party leader C Ponnaiyan as election coordinator to monitor the poll activities.

In party release, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the working committee, comprising senior party leaders, has been appointed to assist the candidates during their poll campaign. The senior committee will have former AIADMK ministers including, KP Munusamy, D Jayakumar (Chennai North), S Gokula Indira (Chennai South), and senior party leader A Tamil Magan Hussain (Chennai Central) as members, who will coordinate with the candidates in their respective regions.

Other former AIADMK ministers including C Ve Shanmugam, KA Sengottaiyan, SP Velumani, Pollachi V Jayaraman, and Dindigul C Srinivasan were also appointed as committee members in their respective regions. Accordingly, AIADMK sources said that Ponnaiyan would monitor all the party’s election activities and report to the high command.

C Ve Shanmugam has been given additional charges to look into the Puducherry constituency. He would also assist other region’s candidates including in Villupuram and Aarani.

Sources further said that AIADMK committee members would also ensure to arrange various poll rallies, meetings, and gatherings after opting for permission from aauthorities concerned.

Palaniswami also urged the poll committee members to immediately go to their respective areas (specified) and look into the election-related works. He also said that all the AIADMK cadres at the grassroots level should also help the committee members to ensure the victory of the AIADMK. Palaniswami is expected to begin his poll campaign on Sunday.